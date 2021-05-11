Manchester United are on the verge of signing goalkeeper Tom Heaton on a free transfer from Aston Villa this summer, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Premier League giants are looking to strengthen their goalkeeping department with David de Gea expected to leave the club in the coming months.

Sergio Romero will also be leaving the Red Devils on a free transfer and it seems the club are now on the cusp of signing a goalkeeper.

It has been claimed Heaton is set to seal a return to Manchester United in the coming months on a free transfer.

The 35-year-old goalkeeper started his career at Manchester United before making name for himself in the Premier League with Burnley.

He has been at Aston Villa since 2019 but he has not been playing regular football and his contract is up in the summer.

Manchester United are in talks with their former player and are now on the verge of working out an agreement.

Heaton is being looked at as Romero’s replacement and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United sign one more goalkeeper if De Gea leaves.