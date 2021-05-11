Monaco are interested in acquiring the services of out-of-contract Bayern Munich star Jerome Boateng, who has also been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

The 32-year-old has a contract with Bayern Munich running out this summer and the Bundesliga side have confirmed that they will not be extending his deal.

Boateng is set to end his ten-year association with the German champions and leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season, making him an attractive target for several sides.

The Germany international has already been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Tottenham claimed to be keen.

However, the north London club could face competition for the signature of Boateng, with Monaco also interested in the player, according to French magazine France Football.

A move to the Ligue 1 side could see the centre-back reunite with Niko Kovac, who was in charge of Bayern Munich between 2018 and 2019.

It is suggested that Monaco could be eyeing Boateng as a potential replacement for 20-year-old defender Benoit Badiashile, who has was heavily linked with Manchester United last summer.

It remains to be seen if the French club will step up their interest in Boateng and beat Tottenham to his signature.