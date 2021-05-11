Some at Paris Saint-Germain, including coach Mauricio Pochettino, are not sold on the idea of roping in Tottenham Hotspur right-back Serge Aurier, it has been claimed in France.

Aurier arrived at Spurs in the summer of 2017 from PSG and is currently linked with return to his former club in the summer.

PSG coach Pochettino, who worked with Aurier during his stint at Tottenham, is currently in the dugout at the Paris giants and it is claimed he is keen on reuniting with the Ivorian at the Parc des Princes.

Les Parisiens deal-maker Leonardo has already touched base with Tottenham over a move for Aurier in the rapidly approaching summer transfer window.

However, according to French outlet Maxifoot.fr, not everyone at PSG is sold on the idea of bringing back Aurier, including Pochettino.

In addition to the PSG coach, several among the club’s hierarchy are also not convinced about a move for the 28-year-old.

But Aurier still has other potential suitors as Spanish giants Real Madrid have also registered an interest in him and have enquired with Spurs about his availability.

Tottenham are open to letting Aurier go in the upcoming window, with a €12m fee mooted, less than half of the €25m they paid to PSG for his services in 2017.