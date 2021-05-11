Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott has revealed that playing for Blackburn Rovers, where he has just finished a loan spell, has been an unforgettable experience and expressed his belief that the side have what it takes to win promotion.

Elliott joined Blackburn on loan in October of last year in search of more playing time and continuing his development as a player.

The winger was a vital part of the Blackburn team after his move, making 42 appearances and scoring seven goals for his club, in what turned out to be a disappointing season for Rovers as they only managed to finish 15th in the Championship table.

Elliott is appreciative of the time he spent at Ewood Park, insisting that Blackburn will always be close to his heart.

The youngster further stated that he feels Blackburn have the quality to win promotion to the top flight and it is only a matter of time until that happens.

“The club has a place in my heart and I’m excited to see what we can do in the future”, Elliott told Blackburn’s official site.

“I really do feel we can get back to the Premier League because we have the players, the coaching staff and everything else to get back to the top flight.

“I’m sure that time will come, it’s just about being patient and getting those results.”

Elliott will be looking to demonstrate his progress at Blackburn to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp over the course of pre-season as he bids for a spot in the Reds’ squad next term.