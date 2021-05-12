In-demand Slavia Prague forward Abdallah Sima is making a move to the Premier League over other leagues his priority in news that will be a boost to suitors Arsenal and West Ham United, according to the Evening Standard.

Sima shone for Slavia Prague in their Europa League campaign this season and is expected to be the subject of offers during the rapidly approaching summer transfer window.

He is attracting interest from Arsenal, West Ham, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, while Manchester United have also been credited with being admirers.

And in a boost for Premier League sides keen on the forward, it has been claimed that he will prioritise a move to the Premier League over heading elsewhere.

Slavia Prague have already received an offer of £25m from an unnamed club and wanted £50m in January, though they could settle for less.

Sima has grabbed 19 goals across all competitions for Slavia Prague over the course of the campaign.

Just 19 years old, Sima made his senior Senegal debut on the international stage earlier this year.

Slavia Prague currently sit on top of the Czech top flight and have yet to taste defeat in their 31 league games.