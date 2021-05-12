Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud has insisted that he can see Thomas Tuchel’s fingerprints all over Chelsea, but feels Manchester City will beat the Blues in the Champions League final.

The Pensioners are set to meet the newly-crowned English champions in the big European final on 29th May as Tuchel looks to make an impressive early impact.

With an illustrative CV to boast of and a strong team at his disposal, Pep Guardiola will head into the match with confidence, but Dahoud feels that his former manager cannot be underestimated.

The 25-year-old feels that Tuchel is a good coach, who always has a plan and has made his mark on Chelsea in a short space of time.

“Thomas Tuchel simply cannot and should not be underestimated”, Dahoud said in an interview with Sport1.

“In a short time you can see his signature at Chelsea. He’s a really good coach and he always has a plan.

“But Pep has the plan too. Two very strong teams meet. But I think City will do it in the end.”

Dahoud thinks that Guardiola’s side have an extra bit of quality and admits that Dortmund saw it up close in the Champions League.

“They are the best team in Europe right now.

“We felt that in a direct duel. Brutally efficient.

“City’s quality is a bit higher, the team have been playing together in this environment for a little longer.”

Manchester City have already won the EFL Cup and the Premier League and winning the Champions League would mean a treble for the club.