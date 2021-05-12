Everton starlet Ellis Simms has admirers in the Championship owing to his solid performances on loan at League One side Blackpool, according to The Athletic.

Simms is currently plying his trade at League One side Blackpool having arrived at the club on a six-month loan stint from Premier League outfit Everton.

The 20-year-old has impressed with eight goals and two assists in 21 league outings, playing a key role in the Tangerines securing a playoff spot finish.

Simms is set to enter the final year of his contract at Everton in the summer and his long-term future at the club is unclear at the moment.

The Toffees have been keeping a close eye on the 20-year-old and are impressed with his progress, but it appears he has also attracted the prying eyes of other clubs.

Several Championship outfits are keen to land him in the summer, with Simms having caught the eye with a string of solid outings in Blackpool colours.

The Toffees are yet to take any decisions over Simms’ future at Goodison Park, but he is expected to join the club’s pre-season training this summer.

Simms will be determined to do his best wherever he plays his football next season, should he seeks to convince Everton that he is worth a new deal.