Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has insisted he is satisfied with how Joshua King has done at Everton so far since arriving at the club, despite him yet to start a game for the Toffees.

The 29-year-old is yet to start for Everton since arriving at the club in the winter transfer window, but has played a part in eleven Premier League games for them so far this season.

King was unlucky not to open his account for the Toffees when they beat West Ham United 1-0 on Sunday, and now has four games left in the season to potentially grab his first strike in the Royal Blue shirt.

Everton boss Ancelotti has insisted he is satisfied with how King has carried himself since arriving at Goodison Park and stressed he has been professional on the training pitch while always being ready to give his best.

Ancelotti added that King has played his part in important games for Everton this season and has done well whenever he has stepped up.

Asked whether he feels King has a big part to play for Everton between now and the end of the season, Ancelotti told a press conference: “King, it is true that he didn’t start a game, but it’s true that I am happy with him because he has been really professional in training.

“He has always been ready when he has played, at least three, five, ten minutes, 15 minutes.

“He has played a part in important games, and he did well all the time.

“So, I am satisfied with what he is doing.”

Everton are set to face Aston Villa at Villa Park on Thursday and it remains to be seen whether King will play a role in the clash.