Former Germany international Dietmar Hamann has dubbed Aston Villa target Milot Rashica “Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde” due to his inconsistent performances.

The Werder Bremen winger was a man in demand last summer, with RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen coming close to signing him, while Aston Villa were also keen on snapping him up.

However, Rashica stayed put at Werder Bemen, something Hamann thinks has affected his performances over the course of the season.

He is again being linked with a move ahead of the rapidly approaching summer transfer window, with Aston Villa potentially ready to rekindle their interest.

Hamann though feels that Rashica is inconsistent and is not the same player he was previously, though he is not questioning the winger’s desire.

“Rashica is Werder’s Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde because you never know what you will get from him”, Hamann told Werder Bremen focused outlet DeichStube.

“He has lost something since the move that was cancelled.

“I do not want to deny his desire, but he is not the same player as before.”

Werder Bremen are involved in a relegation scrap in the Bundesliga, sitting just outside the relegation playoff spot on goal difference, while they are only two points in front of the automatic drop zone, with a further two games left to play in the season.

Their remaining games come away at Augsburg and at home against Borussia Monchengladbach.