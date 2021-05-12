Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton is of the view that Chelsea midfielder Luke McCormick, who played for the Pirates in the 2020/21 season on loan from the London club, has a great future ahead of him if he continues on his current upward trajectory.

McCormick has been on the books of Chelsea since the age of six and in the 2019/20 season was out on loan at Shrewsbury Town, where he made just five league appearances.

This time around he joined another League One club in the form of Bristol Rovers, and the move turned out to be a much more successful spell for the midfielder as he made 42 appearances for the Pirates and scored six goals.

Barton is complementary of the efforts McCormick made in his loan spell to help his team and predicted that if he continues improving, the youngster will turn into a fantastic player.

Speaking to Bristol Live, Barton said: “I think he’s a really good player.

“He’s got bits he needs to work on to progress, but doesn’t every young player?

“You see his heart, his endeavour and his tenacity, that’s a fantastic building block to go on and have a fantastic career.

“He’s got a lot of work to do because moving up the levels and developing your game as a young person, you’ve got to play in those games and learn from them.”

McCormick will be looking to further kick on over the course of next season and could be in line for another loan spell away from Chelsea.