Former Germany international Sven Bender has revealed that Jurgen Klopp put him under a spell when he convinced him to swap 1860 Munich for Borussia Dortmund.

The defender-cum-midfielder was targeted by Klopp in the summer of 2009 as the then Dortmund coach looked to bolster his squad ahead of battling Bayern Munich at the summit of the German game.

Bender revealed that Klopp phoned him to tempt him to move to Dortmund and speaking to the now Liverpool boss was like having a spell put on him, after which he could only say yes to the offer.

“Kloppo called me back then. After a minute I knew, I wanted to go there”, Bender told German magazine Kicker.

“At that time I did not even know him personally, but only over the phone he somehow managed to put me under his spell.

“Something else was no longer an option.”

Bender enjoyed success at Dortmund, winning the Bundesliga twice at the club and also picking up two German Cups and two German Super Cups.

The defender ended his association with Dortmund in the summer of 2017, making the switch to Bayer Leverkusen.

Along with his brother Lars, he is hanging up his boots this summer.