Leeds United are keen on Hertha Berlin forward Matheus Cunha, but the Bundesliga side are in a strong position to dictate the terms of his departure.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Yorkshire giants are expected to enter the transfer market over the course of the summer as they bid to add fresh faces to the squad and avoid what has been dubbed second season syndrome in the Premier League.

A number of players have been linked with Leeds and the Whites could do business in the Bundesliga, where they are interested in Cunha.

Leeds are admirers of the 21-year-old, according to German magazine Sport Bild, but look set to have to dig deep to secure his services.

Hertha Berlin paid RB Leipzig a fee of €18m to sign Cunha in the January 2020 transfer window and he has scored 23 times in 39 games for the club.

The attacker is under contract until the summer of 2024 and his deal does not contain a release clause.

As such, Hertha Berlin are considered to be in a strong position to dictate under what terms he can leave the club.

It remains to be seen if Leeds will be willing to pay the amount needed to convince Hertha Berlin to sanction the Brazilian’s exit.

Cunha is claimed to now be rated as much more expensive than the €18m Hertha Berlin paid for him.