Dominic Matteo is of the view that Diego Llorente has come into his own at Leeds United in recent games, having struggled to get his Whites career going owing to injury issues earlier this season.

Llorente had to spend multiple spells on the sidelines for the better part of the first half of this season due to injuries.

The defender has now started eleven Premier League games on the trot for Leeds and has risen to become a stalwart in the heart of the backline with boss Marcelo Bielsa continuing to back him.

Ex-Leeds star Matteo is thrilled with how much Llorente has raised his game since putting his injury woes behind, having become a fixture under Bielsa.

The former defender added that Llorente’s ball playing ability is a key factor in his rise at Elland Road, as it is a necessary quality needed in Leeds’ centre-backs owing to the style they play.

“Diego Llorente took a bit of time to settle and get over his injuries but look at him now”, Matteo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“He’s good on the football and the way Leeds play that’s so crucial.

“Collectively it was excellent [in the 3-1 win against Spurs], from back to front.

“Players came off the bench and made an impact, which is a huge thing to have in the back of your mind.”

Leeds will return to top flight action at the weekend with a trip to Burnley next on the calendar for them.