Leeds United have not made an approach to snap up Stuttgart defender Borna Sosa, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Whites are expected to be active in the rapidly approaching transfer window and may want to get their business done early, with head coach Marcelo Bielsa a fan of having new arrivals complete a full pre-season under him.

They have been linked with a potential move to land Stuttgart defender Sosa, who operates as a left-back and left midfielder for the German club.

However, Leeds have not made an approach for the 23-year-old so far.

They are expected to be in the market for a left-back when the window opens, with Ezgjan Alioski tipped to move on this summer when his contract ends.

Sosa has made 24 appearances in the Bundesliga for Stuttgart so far this season, chipping in with an impressive ten assists for his team-mates.

The Croatian has been used as a left-sided midfielder, in addition to as a left-back.

Stuttgart have Sosa locked down on a long-term contract, which still has another four years left to run.