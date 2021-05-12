Robin Koch has insisted that if Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa wants him to play in midfield then it is not a problem, but stressed centre-back is his preferred position.

Bielsa has employed the summer signing in a deep-lying midfielder’s role in Leeds’ last two league matches, against Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur, respectively, with Diego Llorente and Pascal Struijk being used in defence.

The Germany international is clear that he has no problem in playing in midfield if he is deployed there, having slotted into the position at Freiburg and with the national team.

Koch admits though that when is comes to what position he prefers to play in, he likes to operate in his natural role of centre-back.

“Normally my position is centre-back, but it wasn’t new to me [playing in the central midfield]”, Koch said in an interview with BBC Radio Leeds.

“I played some games [there] for my old club and then in one or two games for the national team.

“So it is not a problem to play in the midfield.

“But normally I prefer playing centre-back.”

Koch is not expected to be played in midfield regularly for Leeds, with Bielsa building his system around Kalvin Phillips.

The defender will be looking to star for Germany at Euro 2020 this summer on the back of his debut season with Leeds.