Southampton manager Ralph Hassenhuttl has revealed that the Saints are desperate to hold on to Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City target Danny Ings and insisted that he does feel the striker will stay.

Ings’ current contract with Southampton expires at the end of next season and the jury is out on whether the 28-year-old will continue on the south coast.

Hassenhuttl revealed that everyone at Southampton wants Ings to stay as long as possible at St. Mary’s and stressed that he is confident of the striker signing a new deal with the club.

Both Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are reported to be interested in the Saints’ star, with the former looking to fill up the spot that will be left by Segio Aguero leaving at the end of the season and the latter hoping to strengthen their attack amidst uncertainty over the future of Harry Kane at the club.

“I think that he knows that we want him to stay with us as long as he wants”, Hassenhuttl was quoted as saying by the Daily Echo.

“For us, it’s important that he stays with us.

“I am positive that it will happen, maybe not now, but maybe we will find in the next few months a chance to make this happen.”

Ings has been an integral part of Southampton’s current campaign, making 30 appearances and scoring 13 goals so far.