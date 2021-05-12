Tottenham Hotspur have been given a boost in their search for a new manager with it being claimed that highly rated Italian coach Simone Inzaghi would not turn them down.

Spurs are on the hunt for a new man at the helm following Jose Mourinho’s being shown the exit door last month.

The north London giants have worked their way down to a shortlist of candidates who could succeed the Portuguese in the Spurs hot seat, and Lazio coach Inzaghi is tipped to be among their targets.

The Italian is yet to put pen-to-paper on fresh terms at the Stadio Olimpico, with his current deal set to expire in the summer.

And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Inzaghi is open to the idea of leaving Lazio when his current deal runs out.

The 45-year-old, it is claimed, would not say not to Tottenham if they come calling as things stand.

Although Spurs hold genuine interest in Inzaghi, they are yet to make any concrete moves for him.

Spurs’ Premier League rivals Leicester City are also tipped to hold an interest in Inzaghi, who has caught the eye with his impressive work in the Italian capital.