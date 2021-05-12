Rennes president Nicolas Holveck has insisted his club have not given up on potentially extending Eduardo Camavinga’s contract, amidst interest from top clubs in the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

The 18-year-old has already made 80 appearances for Rennes across all competitions, having risen through the ranks at the Ligue 1 outfit.

Camavinga is among the hottest young properties in European football and several heavyweights are claimed to be interested in his services including Real Madrid, PSG, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal.

It has been claimed that the Gunners consider the midfielder to be a priority target in the next transfer window while Los Blancos are also stepping up their interest.

With Camavinga’s current contract set to end in the summer of 2022, it is suggested Rennes are open to cashing in on him this summer to not lose him as a free agent.

However, Rennes president Holveck has insisted his club have not given up on their efforts to potentially extend Camavinga’s stint at the club for the long-term, despite interested parties touching base with them over his status.

“We have absolutely not given up on extending [Camavinga’s deal], despite the interest of big clubs, who have called us”, Holveck told French daily Ouest France.

Camavinga’s agent Jonathan Barnett has claimed the teenager has received a lot offers from top clubs across Europe.

It remains to be seen where the Frenchman will ply his trade next season should he leave Rennes.