Liverpool legend Phil Thompson has urged the Reds not to blow the chance to secure Champions League football by slipping up in their final three Premier League games.

Jurgen Klopp’s side scored a hugely important 4-2 win away at rivals Manchester United on Thursday night and have now given themselves a big chance of a top four finish.

Liverpool are targeting winning their last three games, which come against West Brom, Burnley and Crystal Palace.

Thompson thinks that Klopp will know just how key winning at Old Trafford is for Liverpool and has urged the Reds not to go and blow their hard work in their remaining games.

“Don’t blow it now is what they [the Liverpool management] will be telling them, don’t blow it now when you’ve done the hard work there”, the Liverpool legend, after the win, said on LFC TV.

“They should be absolutely flying in that dressing room.

“He [Klopp] will know how big that is now, to win at Old Trafford, without fans being there.

“Don’t lose that momentum.

“You’ve got three games, you’ve got Champions League football in your sights, don’t mess it up.”

Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw by West Brom in the earlier meeting between the two teams this season, while their last clash with Burnley ended in a 1-0 loss.

The Reds crushed Crystal Palace 7-0 in December.