Fixture: Manchester United vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:15 UK time

Manchester United have announced their starting side and substitutes to welcome rivals Liverpool to Old Trafford in the Premier League this evening, as they bid to damage the Reds’ top four hopes.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rested a number of players in Manchester United’s defeat to Leicester City earlier this week, but restores the big guns to his line-up tonight as he hunts a win.

The Norwegian, who knows his side are set to play Champions League football again next season, has Dean Henderson in goal tonight.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw slot in as the full-backs for Manchester United, while Solskjaer turns to Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly in central defence.

In midfield, Manchester United look to Fred and Scott McTominay to dominate, while Paul Pogba is also handed a start. Bruno Fernandes plays, while Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani are selected.

Solskjaer has options on the bench to turn to if needed throughout the 90 minutes this evening, including Mason Greenwood and Amad Diallo.

Manchester United Team vs Liverpool

Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Pogba, Fernandes, Rashford, Cavani

Substitutes: De Gea, Telles, Tuanzebe, Williams, Diallo, Mata, Matic, Van de Beek, Greenwood