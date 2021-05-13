Former Club Brugge star Nordin Jbari has revealed he can see Leeds United target Noa Lang leaving the Belgian giants if they receive a tempting offer.

With 14 goal and eight assists to his name, Lang is among the promising youngsters lighting up the Belgian top flight with form which has also seen him collect admirers from abroad.

Premier League side Leeds are heavily linked with a move for the 21-year-old in the rapidly approaching summer transfer window, as they see him as an ideal addition to their attacking line ahead of a second season back in the top flight.

Ex- Club Brugge star Jbari revealed he can see Lang leaving the Jan Breydel Stadium in the upcoming window, provided his current club receive a tempting offer from interested parties.

Hans Vanaken is another Blauw-Zwart player linked with a summer exit, but Jbari stressed that Lang is more likely to leave sooner if it comes down to those two stars.

“There is more chance of Noa Lang leaving if the club get an interesting offer”, Jabri told Belgian daily La Derniere Heure.

“If it becomes one of the two [Lang or Vanaken], I see the Dutchman leaving sooner.

“I also don’t have the impression that Vanaken absolutely wants to go abroad.”

Lang has only recently made his loan move from Dutch giants Ajax permanent and it remains to be seen whether he will leave Belgium with only a season under his belt.