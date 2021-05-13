Mark Hateley is of the view Ianis Hagi has had an impressive first full season at Rangers, but expressed his strong belief he will further up his game with fans back at Ibrox.

Hagi has so far registered 44 appearances across all competitions for Rangers, chipping in with eight goals and 14 assists in his first full season at Ibrox.

The 22-year-old is a key part of the young core in Steven Gerrard’s squad and is still further polishing the tricks of his trade as he continues to feature more prominently for the Gers.

Rangers legend Hateley is of the view that Hagi has had an impressive first full season at Ibrox and backed him to raise his game further when the fans return to the stadium.

“Yes, [very impressive first full season for Hagi]”, Hateley said on Ten10 Podcasts.

“And I think he is one of these players that will play better with a crowd.

“I think he is one of these emotional players where you get the crowd, get the supporters around him.

“We saw when he first came into the club for the European nights, for the big noise and all that sort of stuff and the sort of performances he put in.”

Hateley feels Hagi is the type of player who can put in that much more effort with a roaring crowd in the background and stressed most of his team-mates will also be eagerly waiting for Ibrox to be filed to the rafters.

“And I think he is that sort of player [who feeds off the energy from the fans].

“I think he cannot wait as most of the players will be waiting and waiting for the crowd to be back in.”

Hagi’s performances for Rangers have seen him draw admiring glances from elsewhere with Spanish giants Sevilla and Serie A outfit Lazio linked with an interest in him, but Gers are keen to keep hold of the midfielder. .