Robin Koch feels that he could potentially play in Leeds United’s midfield with team-mate Kalvin Phillips, though the final decision rests with head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Phillips has missed games of late for Leeds and Bielsa has chosen to slot Koch, a centre-back by trade, into the defensive midfield role opened up.

Koch has been praised for the way he has slotted into the role, but Phillips is still expected to walk straight back into the team when fit due to how crucial he is to Bielsa’s plans.

Questions have been asked as to whether the two could play together in midfield and Koch feels that doing so would not be a problem if Phillips was pushed into a more attacking role.

Responding to a question asked by BBC Radio Leeds as to whether they could play together in the midfield Koch said: “Normally you have to ask the gaffer this question.

“But I think as a player, Kalvin is a little bit more offensive than me.

“If he is going to play a little bit more offensive in midfield and [I] a little bit more defensive in midfield, then yes, of course I could imagine playing with Kalvin in midfield.”

Leeds snapped Koch up from German side Freiburg in last summer’s transfer window; Freiburg are ninth in the Bundesliga with two matches left to play.