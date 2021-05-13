RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has revealed that he has spoken with Liverpool target Ibrahima Konate and acknowledges that the Bundesliga side are not in the driving seat over the defender due to a release clause in his contract.

Liverpool, who have just conceded their Premier League title to Manchester City, have identified defence as a key reinforcement area for next season.

In January, they brought in Ozan Kabak from Schalke on a six-month loan deal and also snapped up Ben Davies from Preston North End to fill the void in defence.

However, they are looking at other options as well in the summer and the 21-year-old has been identified as a target.

Konate has been heavily linked with Liverpool and Mintzlaff admits that he has spoken to the defender about his future.

However, the RB Leipzig CEO admits that his side are not in the driving seat over the situation due a release clause in the player’s contract.

“We’ll see what happens. I spoke to him this week”, Mintzlaff told Sky Deutschland.

“No decision has been made yet.

“There is an exit clause. That’s why we don’t sit in the driver’s seat.

“He is a player we want to keep.”

Liverpool could choose to trigger the purchase option in Kabak’s loan spell and it remains to be seen if they would still swoop for Konate if they do so.