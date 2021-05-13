Sheffield Wednesday starlet Ryan Galvin insists that he does not want to take training opportunities with the first team for granted and wants to catch the eye of boss Darren Moore whenever he is given an opportunity.

The 20-year-old joined the club’s academy back in January last year after a successful trial and was handed his senior debut a year later in an FA Cup tie against Exeter City.

Galvin’s hard work over the season has been rewarded as he has been included in the academy retained players list for next season.

He is now looking to take measured steps without taking anything for granted.

Galvin insists that whenever he is given the chance to train with the first team he knows how important it is and is bidding to make sure he can catch the eye of manager Moore.

“I think it has gone well”, Galvin told his club’s official site.

“I have played a lot of Under-23 games, progressed and improved, I can feel that.

“But I don’t want to get ahead of myself, there is a lot of work to do. When I train with the first team, I don’t take that for granted.

“When I’m there, I want to be effective and at the right levels to compete with them.

“It’s all about the small details and when given the chance, I want to be in the eye of the gaffer.”

In addition to featuring against Exeter, Galvin also clocked an hour against Everton in the FA Cup and was included in the matchday squad for a Championship fixture against Barnsley.