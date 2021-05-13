Leicester City are leading the chase to land Grimsby Town starlet Ben Grist, amidst interest from Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea, according to the Daily Mail.

Grist, part of Grimsby Under-18s, has been stepping up his development alongside the first team and has drawn admiring glances from the Premier League.

Top flight giants Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Leicester have all been linked with the player, with the Red Devils mulling over a serious move for him.

The Mancunians were tipped to snap Grist up ahead of their rivals; however, they appear to have fallen behind in the race.

Leicester are currently frontrunners to lure away the midfield teen talent from Blundell Park in the upcoming window.

Grist is now expected to move to the Midlands in the summer and join Leicester’s youth system.

The 16-year-old earned a place on the bench for Grimsby in their EFL Trophy tie against Harrogate Town back in October, but is yet to make his first team bow.

It remains to be seen whether Leicester will indeed snare away the highly rated teenager, and succeed in strengthening their roots come the summer.