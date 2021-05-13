Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola would consider roping in a new left-back in the upcoming transfer window if the Citizens can offload Benjamin Mendy, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Joao Cancelo, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Mendy have all shared duties at left-back for Manchester City this season across all competitions.

After a difficult start to his campaign, Zinchenko has found his form of late, earning the most minutes in the left-back role, while Mendy missed chunks of the current campaign owing to injury, starting eleven Premier League games.

Although he has options, Guardiola would consider bringing in a new left-back in the rapidly approaching summer transfer window provided they make room with outgoings.

If the Citizens can offload Mendy in the summer, they would consider taking a dip in the transfer talent pool for an alternative to the Frenchman.

Mendy has been on the books at the Etihad since the summer of 2017, but niggling injury issues have plagued him since his first season at the club, forcing him off to the sidelines for extended spells.

Finding a new striker is Manchester City’s top priority, with Sergio Aguero leaving the club at the end of the current campaign, but Guardiola will look to bolster his defensive options as well.

It remains to be seen whether the newly minted Premier League champions add a new left-back to their ranks before they start their title defence.