Manchester City target Manuel Locatelli prefers a move to Italian giants Juventus should he leave Sassuolo in the summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Citizens are in the market for a long-term replacement for skipper Fernandinho, who turned 36 earlier this month.

Fernandinho’s current deal at the Etihad is set to end this summer, but Manchester City are keen to extend his stint by one more year.

The Brazilian is likely to stay, but his club are keen on finding his successor and have zeroed in on Sassuolo star Locatelli.

However, Manchester City are not alone in their admiration for the 23-year-old as Serie A giants Juventus are also keen on snapping him up.

And according to Italian daily Tuttosport, the Mancunians have suffered in their chances of luring away Locatelli as he prefers a move to the Turin outfit.

The Bianconeri are in constant contact with Sassuolo over their star, and Locatelli is open to moving to the Italian giants should he leave his current club.

Rodri has shared the duties with Fernandinho in the holding midfield role for Manchester City and it remains to be seen, whether the club will add another option in that position this summer.