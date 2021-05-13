Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has continued to keep in touch with a number of Spurs stars to keep informed of their future plans.

Pochettino is now in the dugout at Paris Saint-Germain and has been regularly linked with raiding his former club for players.

PSG are keen on full-back Serge Aurier, who is expected to be available for around €12m in the summer, while they were linked with Dele Alli in the January transfer window.

And, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Pochettino has had contact with his former players at Tottenham and their respective entourages.

The Argentine tactician is keen to make sure he is kept up to date on their plans for the future.

Pochettino currently has PSG sitting second in the Ligue 1 standings with just two games to go, three points adrift of league leaders Lille.

PSG face Reims on Sunday before then finishing their season with a trip to play Brest.

Lille meanwhile entertain Saint-Etienne on Sunday, before their Ligue 1 push ends with a visit to Angers.