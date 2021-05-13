West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek has insisted that when he first arrived at the London Stadium, there were not many expectations surrounding him and revealed that proving his doubters wrong was a motivation for him to improve.

Soucek joined the Hammers on loan from Slavia Prague in the January 2020 transfer window and helped his side stay up in the Premier League by making 13 appearances and scoring three goals.

The Hammers signed Soucek permanently the next summer and he has been a vital part of the team’s push for Europe, making 29 appearances and scoring nine times in the league.

The midfielder stated that he feels expectations of him were low when he first signed for West Ham and he has used that as a motivating factor to show the fans that he is a player that could be trusted.

The Czech player added that he hopes he and team-mate Vladimir Coufal are influential in getting more footballers from his country exposure on the global stage.

“It’s true that I came here and not many people expected too much of me, so I wanted to show them immediately that they could trust me”, Soucek wrote on West Ham’s official site.

“I hope that I did it well and I hope that maybe in a few years there can be more Czech players in the top five leagues because I hope that Vladi and I will show the whole world that Czech footballers are very good.”

Soucek will be hoping to carry on his current run of form and help West Ham qualify for the Champions League at the end of the season.