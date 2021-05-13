Rangers legend Alex Rae has taken a dig at arch rivals Celtic by pointing out Gers backup shot-stopper Jon McLaughlin is getting more clean sheets than the Hoops goalkeepers.

McLaughlin has deputised for Allan McGregor this season, stepping up whenever he has been asked to between the sticks.

The 33-years-old registered his ninth Scottish Premiership clean sheet of the season on Wednesday in Rangers’ 3-0 win over Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena as they continue their undefeated march in the league.

Ex-Gers star Rae took a dig at Celtic, pointing out that their main shot-stoppers Scott Bain and Vasilis Barkas have only seven top flight clean sheets each, which is less than the Gers’ backup custodian.

Rae added that he has been impressed with McLaughlin every time he has played, and noted he is also comfortable with the ball at his feet.

“I have to say when he has come in, McLaughlin, I have actually been really impressed with his general all around play”, Rae said on Ten10 Podcasts.

“He is good with his feet.

“I am going as far as saying he is getting more clean sheets than the Celtic goalkeeper.”

With club number 1 McGregor adding 16 clean sheets to McLaughlin’s tally, Rangers have so far registered 25 clean sheets, the best in the league this season.