Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti feels his side’s performance in their 0-0 draw at Aston Villa was the best they can do at present and insists he continues to feel positive about their chances of reaching Europe.

The Toffees badly needed all three points at Villa Park to put fuel in the tank of their push for European football, but came up short as they played out a 0-0 draw.

Everton had 15 shots at goal, of which five were on target, but only registered one corner, while Aston Villa had nine corner kicks.

Ancelotti feels that his side did as well as they realistically could have done and is disappointed they did not pick up three points.

“It is a point. What can I say? Not satisfied for the result, satisfied for the performance”, he told the BBC.

“We could win but we have to take this point and try to win the next game. We have to try to win the home games, where we have had difficulty this season.

“Villa are a good team, to win here is not easy.

“I think our performance was the best that we can.

“We could probably do a bit better with the final pass or final shot but in general the performance was good.”

The Everton boss, whose side sit eighth in the Premier League with 56 points from 35 games, two off fifth placed West Ham, insists that he remains hopeful of a European spot finish and thinks the race will go to the wire.

“I am really positive. We have a great opportunity and we have to try to do our best.

“I said at the start of the season the European positions will be decided by the last game, I think they will be decided by the last game and we want to be there.”

Everton are next in action at home against already relegated Sheffield United.