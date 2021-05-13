Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford insists that the point they managed against Aston Villa on Thursday night could prove to be crucial to their European hopes next season.

The Toffees were yet again faced with disappointment against the Villans, the second time within a fortnight, as they were held to a goalless draw by Dean Smith’s side after the 2-1 loss in the last meeting.

The draw leaves Carlo Ancelotti’s side two points behind sixth-placed West Ham with three games left to be played.

Pickford insists that he welcomes the point his team managed against the Villans and feels that it could prove to be a crucial point at the end of the season.

“We’d like to win, of course, but we take a point and that point could be crucial at the end of the season”, Pickford was quoted as saying by his club’s official site.

Ahead of them now are bottom side Sheffield United on Sunday and the 27-year-old is looking forward to it.

“We’ve got three big games now and we just take it game by game, and it starts against Sheffield United on Sunday – and we’ll go for the three points.”

Sheffield United have already been relegated and are playing for pride in their remaining games; the Toffees won the earlier meeting between the two clubs this season, edging out the Blades 1-0 at Bramall Lane in December.