Fixture: Manchester United vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:15 UK time

Liverpool have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to take on rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League this evening in a rescheduled game.

The fixture was due to be played on 2nd May, but protests against Manchester United’s American owners meant it had to be postponed.

Liverpool are in dire need of all three points as they find their hopes of a top four finish hanging by a thread after a series of poor results.

While they returned to winning ways by beating Southampton 2-0 at the weekend, they could only draw with Leeds United and Newcastle United, despite having been ahead in both games.

Jurgen Klopp is without Ozan Kabak, Naby Keita, James Milner and Ben Davies, in addition to his long term absentees.

Alisson is in goal for Liverpool, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson as full-backs. Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams slot into central defence.

In midfield, Liverpool select Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum and Thiago Alcantara, while Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah lead the attack.

Klopp has options on the bench if he needs to try to influence the game, including Divock Origi and Sadio Mane.

Liverpool Team vs Manchester United

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, R Williams, Phillips, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Jota, Firmino, Salah

Substitutes: Adrian, Kelleher, Mane, Jones, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, Origi, Woodburn, N Williams