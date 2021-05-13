Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has revealed that the goal next season for the Magpies is to finish in the top half of the Premier League table and insisted that thus far the club have not had the resources to do so.

Fulham’s defeat to Burnley on Monday confirmed Premier League survival and a fifth consecutive season in the top flight for the Magpies.

They are currently 16th in the Premier League table and need six points from their remaining three games of the season to better their points tally from last time around.

Bruce revealed that the Magpies are not going to celebrate surviving the drop and instead will focus their energies on getting into into the Premier League’s top ten next season.

He added that in his view Newcastle have so far not had the capability to challenge for the top half of the table.

“We’re not going to celebrate”, Bruce said in a press conference, responding to his side avoiding the drop.

“We all aspire to take Newcastle into the top ten, that’s where I wanted to be and the supporters want to be.

“It takes time, we haven’t got the capability to change it around, it takes more than one transfer window.

“We have to keep moving forward.

“Breaking into the top ten or top 12 is the next step.”

The Magpies have a chance of equalling their 13th place finish from last season, as they are two points behind Crystal Palace who currently occupy the spot and Bruce’s challenge will be to prevent his players from now switching off and mentally visiting the beach.