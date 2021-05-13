Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that finishing in the Premier League’s top four is always a tough task and blamed the problems the Reds have faced this season for adding to his side‘s worries.

The Reds are currently sixth in the Premier League table, seven points behind fourth placed Chelsea, albeit with two matches in hand.

Injuries have plagued Liverpool’s season thus far, especially on the defensive side with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all succumbing to injury and missing large portions of the season.

Klopp stated that the niggling injury worries of his side have contributed to making the already difficult job of qualifying for Champions League football even more strenuous.

The Reds boss further expressed his belief that with the increasing footballing acumen of their rivals, placing in the top four has become a tough job, let alone winning the league.

Talking to Sky Sports, Klopp said: “Qualifying for the Champions League is incredibly difficult but we would have had a better chance than we do now, without the problems we had.

“Next year we do not look for excuses but winning the league in a league where teams have the financial resources and the football knowledge like Manchester City and Chelsea is just tricky.

“United will try to strengthen as well.

“Qualifying for the Champions League is already a big job in this country.”

Being defending champions, Liverpool were tipped as favourites by many when the current season started.

Instead, they have now seen the Premier League title being taken away from them by Manchester City and are themselves scrambling to finish in the top four.