Lille defender Sven Botman is not currently one of the centre-backs Tottenham Hotspur are looking at, according to football.london.

Tottenham are on the hunt for a new centre-back as they look to strengthen their defensive options and a number of players have been linked with being of interest to the club.

Botman has impressed at Lille during the club’s march to the top of Ligue 1 and the Dutchman could yet help his side to dethrone Mauricio Pochettino’s Paris Saint-Germain and lift the title.

It has been suggested that Tottenham could be keen on the defender, however he is claimed not to be a player they are currently looking at.

While Botman is not on Tottenham’s radar, the situation could yet change dependent upon the thoughts of the club’s new manager.

Spurs have yet to announce the successor to Jose Mourinho in the dugout and the new man may be a fully paid-up member of the Botman fan club.

Botman has made 45 appearances across all competitions for Lille this season, picking up five yellow cards in the process.

He is under contract at Lille until 2025 and was linked with Liverpool in the January transfer window.