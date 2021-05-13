Tottenham Hotspur are admirers of Brighton defender Lewis Dunk, but a deal is rated as more unlikely than other targets Joachim Andersen and and Nikola Milenkovic, according to football.london.

Spurs are in the market to add another centre-back to their squad over the course of the summer transfer window and have several players on their radar.

They are keen on Lyon’s Andersen, who has impressed while on loan at Fulham despite the Cottagers suffering relegation from the Premier League.

Highly rated Fiorentina centre-back Milenkovic is another player that Spurs are admirers of and could try to take to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

They are big fans of Brighton’s Dunk, but his lengthy contract on the south coast and expected large asking price mean it is a deal that is rated as less likely.

Brighton have Dunk, 29, under contract for another four years and are in a strong position to demand big money to agree to his departure.

Dunk has made 32 appearances in the Premier League for the Seagulls so far this season and has also chipped in with five goals.

He featured in Brighton’s 1-0 win over Spurs in January.