Fixture: Aston Villa vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 18:00 UK time

Everton have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes for this evening’s trip to Villa Park to take on Dean Smith’s Aston Villa in the Premier League, with two changes made from their last team.

Time is running out for the Toffees to claw their way into a European qualification spot and Carlo Ancelotti will be desperate for his men to pick up all three points from their visit to the Midlands.

Ancelotti has seen his men fare better on the road than at Goodison Park this season and they recently lost 2-1 to Aston Villa on home turf.

Everton lost 2-0 on their last visit to Villa Park, but have won three of the last five meetings between the two teams at the ground.

Ancelotti is still without James Rodriguez, while Yerry Mina is also not fit to play.

For this evening’s game, Jordan Pickford slots into goal, while at the back Ancelotti selects Seamus Coleman and Lucas Digne, and Mason Holgate and Michael Keane play; Ben Godfrey also starts.

Further up the pitch the Everton boss has Allan, along with Abdoulaye Doucoure, while Gylfi Sigurdsson and Richarlison support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

On the bench Ancelotti has options if needed, including Joshua King and Bernard.

Everton Team vs Aston Villa

Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Digne, Godfrey, Doucoure, Allan, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Olsen, Virginia, Nkounkou, Delph, Gomes, Davies, Iwobi, Bernard, King