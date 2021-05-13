Liverpool legend Phil Thompson thinks the Reds were worthy victors at Manchester United after they grabbed a 4-2 win over the Red Devils.

Manchester United took the lead in the ten minute mark through Bruno Fernandes, but Liverpool hit back and goals from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino sent the visitors ahead 2-1 at the break.

Liverpool then pulled further clear when Firmino grabbed his second two minutes into the second half, though a Manchester United goal from Marcus Rashford in the 68th minute made the visitors nervy.

A Mohamed Salah goal at the death sealed the deal for Liverpool and Thompson thinks barring the opening period, the Reds controlled the game.

“Barring that first fifteen, twenty minutes, I think we absolutely controlled the game”, the Liverpool legend said on LFC TV.

And he added: “The game was going away from Man United all the time and you could feel it.

“Everything seemed to be going our way because of the effort the lads were putting in, especially as the game wore on.”

The win at Old Trafford has breathed new life into Liverpool’s push to finish in the Premier League’s top four and Jurgen Klopp takes his men to face West Brom next on Sunday.

Liverpool are four points behind fourth placed Chelsea and sit in fifth; they also have a game in hand on the Blues.