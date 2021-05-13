Rangers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin has insisted that the Gers are determined about breaking the 100-point barrier come the end of the current Scottish Premiership season and stressed that the squad are insistent on finishing the season strongly.

The Gers clinched the Scottish Premiership title with six games remaining, to win their first top flight title in a decade, having gone through the agony of dropping to the fourth tier and clawing their way back to the top.

Rangers are currently on 99 points and with one game remaining, against Aberdeen at the weekend, need only a draw to attain 100 points for the league season.

McLaughlin revealed that reaching 100 points is a priority for the Gers and reaching that milestone is in the back of the minds of everyone at the club.

The goalkeeper added that the squad want to finish the season on a high by getting a win against Aberdeen at Ibrox.

Speaking to RangersTV, McLaughlin said: “We want every three points we can get in this run to the end of the season.

“We are still pushing hard and we still want that 100 point barrier broken.

“There are still records we are going for and the lads have got that personal pride that we want to keep working hard every game and see this run-in, in properly.”

A win or a draw against Aberdeen would not only see Rangers reach 100 points for the season, it would also ensure Rangers go undefeated in a Scottish top flight campaign for the first time since the 1890s.