Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti believes that his side are still in the race to qualify for Europe, but will need all nine points from their remaining three games to make it.

The Toffees dropped two points on Thursday night when they were held to a 0-0 draw by Aston Villa at Villa Park.

The result has cast real doubt on whether Everton can achieve Ancelotti’s target of European football, which the Italian feels is crucial for his side to progress.

European spots could yet stretch further down the league standings and Ancelotti feels that his men remain firmly in the fight to qualify.

Ancelotti though is clear that his side, who he feels performed well at Aston Villa and were improved going forward, will likely need to win all three of their remaining matches.

“We have three games [to try to qualify for Europe], we’re still in the fight”, Ancelotti said on Sky Sports after the game.

“We have to try to win the last three games. I think we need nine points.

“The performance was good.

“We were good defensively, we didn’t give them a lot of opportunities.

“We were better offensively. We had some opportunities to score goals.”

Everton’s remaining Premier League games come against Sheffield United (home), Wolves (home) and champions Manchester City (away).