Noel Whelan believes that a surprise France call-up for Euro 2020 for Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier should not be ruled out.

Meslier impressed Leeds while on loan last season and the club wasted no time in making his move permanent last summer.

Despite being just 21 years old, Meslier has dislodged the experienced Kiko Casilla between the sticks at Elland Road and shone in the Premier League with Leeds this term.

The shot-stopper has won praise and Whelan thinks given he is cutting the mustard in the best league in world football a call-up to the France squad cannot be ruled out.

However, he noted that Meslier has yet to even be called up for France’s Under-21s.

“I think the fact he has not even had an Under-21 cap yet…..”, Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds following the win over Spurs when asked about a Meslier call-up.

“But you would not put it past people [for him to be called up for Euro 2020].

“He is playing in the Premier League, the best league in the world in my opinion.

“To be holding your own against top strikers like Harry Kane and the likes of [Marcus] Rashford; the fact he has had so many clean sheets on the bounce this season as well.

“You’ve got to give credit to the other players that are out there, but if you put a compilation of his saves together and his best moments, you’d be really, really impressed by what he has done at a young age.”

Meslier has clocked 34 appearances in the Premier League for Leeds so far this season, keeping ten clean sheets in the process.