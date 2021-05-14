Cardiff City chairman Mehmet Dalman is expecting Liverpool to look to sell Harry Wilson, which would rule him out of a return to Wales in the summer.

Wilson has just finished a season-long loan with Cardiff and impressed with his performances in the Championship under Mick McCarthy.

Cardiff would like to re-sign Wilson on another loan deal for the forthcoming campaign, but as he enters the final year of his contract at Liverpool, Dalman expects the Premier League giants to look to sell him.

However, he is sure that if Liverpool have a change of heart then they will let Cardiff know as his club have been clear on their desire to keep hold of the winger.

“Liverpool knows our desire to have him back”, the Cardiff chairman told BBC Radio Wales.

“I would imagine Liverpool will be looking to sell him.

“If there’s any change in the circumstances there I’m pretty confident Liverpool will let us know.”

Wilson registered seven goals from 37 appearances in the Championship for Cardiff, while he also chipped in with 12 assists for his team-mates.

The winger has made just two appearances in the senior team for Liverpool and appears out of favour at Anfield.