Marseille would prefer to sign Matteo Guendouzi on loan, but the jury is out on whether Arsenal will agree to such a deal for the midfielder.

Guendouzi has been on loan at Hertha Berlin since last summer, but his season was effectively over when he fractured his metatarsal earlier this month.

Arsenal are keen to move him on in the summer transfer window as he is not part of Mikel Arteta’s plans after falling out with him towards the end of last season.

Marseille are considering taking him back to France in the next transfer window as part of their plans.

And according to French daily La Provence, the Ligue 1 giants are planning to sign the midfielder on a loan deal in the summer.

Marseille would prefer the temporary move for him before considering signing him on a permanent deal.

But Arsenal could be unlikely to agree to the idea as Guendouzi is out of contract next season and the Gunners want a fee from his departure.

Unless Guendouzi agrees to extend his contract at the Emirates, Arsenal are not expected to agree to another loan move.

The French club are hopeful of holding talks with Arsenal soon to explore a deal for the midfielder.