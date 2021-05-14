Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has revealed that his experience managing the Under-18s and Under-19s at Liverpool helped him when he took up the mantle at Ibrox and that he envisioned taking the Gers to the top from the moment he became the boss at the club.

After enjoying a legendary playing career, Gerrard took up a coaching job in the Liverpool academy and went on to manage the Under-18s and Under-19s.

The former midfielder then became Rangers boss in the summer of 2018 and after two subsequent runners-up finishes in the Scottish Premiership, guided the Gers to their first league title in a decade.

Gerrard insisted that his experience coaching the youth teams at Liverpool has been helpful in his time managing Rangers and stressed that when he first arrived at Ibrox there were significant doubts surrounding him.

He added that he took up the job of managing Rangers with a vision in mind, taking the Gers back to the very top of Scottish football.

“I had my apprenticeship at Liverpool, coaching the 18s and 19s which really set me up”, Gerrard said in a press conference.

“I learned a lot and I was around some magnificent people that prepared me for this opportunity.

“I think from the outside not many people believed I was the right person.

“I understood people saying I was a rookie and I was inexperienced and the job was too big – I get all that.

“But when Rangers came I mentioned the feeling and I had a vision and I saw the opportunity to try and get to this point of becoming a champion and getting Rangers back where they belong.

“Now it’s about trying to add to that, trying to improve on that and that’s the challenge for us all moving forward.”

Having already confirmed the title for themselves with six games of the Scottish Premiership season still remaining, Rangers will finally be able to hoist the trophy after playing the last league game of the campaign against Aberdeen at the weekend.