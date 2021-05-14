Angus Kinnear has revealed Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa analysed every single header his team lost during the current Premier League campaign to deal with his team’s struggles at defending set-piece scenarios.

The Whites have earned plaudits for their attacking prowess and high-octane football under Bielsa, but have come under scrutiny at the other end of the pitch owing to their leaky defence.

Leeds’ defending during dead-ball situations has especially been an Achilles heel for them with the backline coming undone during the better part of the current campaign.

Leeds CEO Kinnear revealed boss Bielsa went back to the drawing board to address his team’s struggles in defending set-pieces, with his coaching staff analysing every single header the Whites had lost during the course of the current top flight campaign.

Kinnear added that Bielsa is insistent in leaving no stone unturned when it comes to analysing his team’s game, which always aids him in making the right decision.

Asked how Bielsa discussed his team’s woes in defending set-pieces with the hierarchy, Kinnear said on the Phil Hay Show podcast: “It is two hours, I mean that is the first thing, that is how comprehensive it is and it is pages and pages of information and it is viewing the team as a collective and viewing the team as individuals.

“His coaching staff had analysed every single header that we had lost across the course of the season, and the reasons and then categorised why we had lost those headers.

“Are we marking the wrong person? Was the person not attacking the ball properly? Where we in the wrong position, not set up properly from the free-kick, it is so granular.

“I mean it is really a case of no stone being left unturned.

“And, in the end, whether you agree or disagree with him, you just have to accept that he has so much more information than you have and understands the game so much better that he is much better placed to take the right decisions than any of us are.”

Leeds have only lost one top flight game since mid-March, conceding more than one goal on a single occasion and will be determined to further better their defensive efforts in the remaining three games of the season.