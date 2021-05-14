Angus Kinnear has expressed his strong belief that there is much more to come from Leeds United’s record signing Rodrigo and stressed he is an absolute top talent.

The Whites snared away Rodrigo from La Liga outfit Valencia for a club record £26m last summer, but he has struggled to reach the heights expected of him in the Premier League since his arrival at Elland Road, with injury and illness playing a part.

Rodrigo has only made 12 starts in the top flight so far in the current campaign, scoring four goals while setting up one.

However, Leeds chief Kinnear has insisted there is a lot more to come from the 30-year-old and stressed nobody at Elland Road is doubting the impact he is going to make in the upcoming campaigns.

Kinnear lauded Rodrigo as an absolute top talent and revealed he would not be surprised if the Spaniard becomes the best player for Leeds next season.

“I think again, nobody is doubting the impact Rodrigo is going to have”, Kinnear said on the Phil Hay Show podcast.

“I think when you make the signings that we have made, some people have come on and performed almost immediately and I think Raphinha has over delivered above our expectations

“We still think there is much more to come from Rodrigo.

“I would not be surprised if he is Player of The Season next year.

“He is an absolute top talent and I think if you look at Raphinha, Rodrigo and then the two centre-halves that we have brought, we put four world class players into the heart of the Leeds United team.”

Rodrigo is yet to start a game for Leeds since January and will be determined to clock up as much game time as he can in his team’s last three games of the season.