Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor has warned his side about the threat Hibernian will pose in the final game of the season, as Jack Ross’ side continue with their preparations for the Scottish Cup final.

The Bhoys are looking to draw the curtain on a disappointing season and will want to do that with a win in their final match of the campaign.

Hibs, who have a huge cup final to look forward to the following weekend, will want to build some sort of momentum with a win that McGregor feels will be important for them.

There might be a few changes in the Hibernian team, McGregor feels, and players coming in will be eager to impress, making it even more difficult for the away side.

“Hibs are in the lead up to a cup final and they’ll be bang at it even if they make a few changes”, McGregor told his club’s official site.

“The boys who come in will be looking to impress.

“I expect them to be highly motivated. They have the cup final the following week so even if they rest guys, the ones who play will be playing for places.”

The Bhoys are winless in the last two games against Ross’ side and at Easter Road, it is going to be even more difficult, according to the 27-year-old.

“They’re always a difficult team to play against, especially at Easter Road.

“They’ve given us tough games there in the past, including earlier on in the season, so we’re expecting a tough game and we’ll have to be at our best as well.”

The Celtic squad is expected to witness a massive overhaul this summer as they look to climb back to the summit of Scottish football.