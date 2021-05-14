Tottenham Hotspur interim manager Ryan Mason has insisted that he would be delighted to continue at Spurs, but his focus at the moment is on the last three games of the Premier League season.

Mason, who previously played for the club, was appointed as manager after the sacking of Jose Mourinho in April which was precipitated by Spurs’ lacklustre form in the Premier League as well as their exits from the Europa League and the FA Cup.

Since taking over in April, Mason has had mixed fortunes in his role as interim coach, winning his first two games in the Premier League but losing in the EFL Cup final against Manchester City.

Mason stated that after the season is over his preference would be to stay on at Tottenham, but no conversations in this regard have been held at the club.

Instead Mason stressed that his sole focus at the moment remains the remaining three league games of the season and he wants to guide his squad the best he can in those matches.

“At the start of our conversations it was ‘can you help the football club until the end of the season?’”, Mason said in a press conference.

“And then after that, the role is there, to return to what I was doing.

“So as far as I understand at the moment, there’s three more games, and I’m incredibly proud to be in this position, helping this football club.

“And then after that, my hope is to remain here of course.

“I love this club, I want to help this football club.

“That was the conversations before, we’ve had no conversations since, because the priority and the aim has been on the games in the Premier League, and obviously we had a League Cup final as well, and to try and win the games in hand.”

Spurs are currently seventh in the Premier League table, and while their chances of qualifying for Champions League football are slim, they will be hoping to at least qualify to play in the Europa League next season.